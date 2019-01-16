Noel remains in concussion protocol, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

However, Noel did some light non-contact work during practice Wednesday and is reportedly getting closer to a return. The Kentucky product will seemingly have to be cleared in time if he wants to see the court during Thursday's matchup against the Lakers. If not, the contest against the 76ers on Saturday remains a high possibility of a return for Noel.

