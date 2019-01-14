Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Remains in concussion protocol
Noel is still in concussion protocol and did not practice Monday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like Noel is set to miss a third straight game as he continues to progress through the league's concussion protocol. The big man remains without a timetable for his return; Steven Adams and Patrick Patterson should continue to handle the bulk of minutes at center with Noel sidelined.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...