Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Remains out Saturday
Noel (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old will miss his fourth consecutive game due to the left ankle sprain. Steven Adams will handle the bulk of the minutes at center, though Mike Muscala also figures to see some run Saturday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...