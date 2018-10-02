Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Returns to practice
Noel (foot) managed to practice Tuesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel has been dealing with a sprained foot, but he appears good to go after practicing Tuesday. There's a good chance he'll take the court for Wednesday's preseason action against Detroit.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Has sprained foot•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Agrees to two-year contract with Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Lost season•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Suspended five games•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Grabs 12 boards off bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Plays 20 minutes off bench in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.