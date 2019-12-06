Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Scores eight in Wednesday's defeat
Noel tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist in a 107-100 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old has been a model of consistency, scoring eight points in each of his last four games. Though Noel is averaging career highs in both field-goal and free-throw percentage (64 and 77.5 respectively), his 18.7 minutes per game suggests he may only be valuable to owners in deeper fantasy leagues.
