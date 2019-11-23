Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Scratched due to illness
Noel won't play Friday against the Lakers due to illness, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Noel was a late addition to the injury report Friday. Mike Muscala and Justin Patton could see extended minutes with Noel out of the picture.
