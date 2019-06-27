Noel declined his $1.9 million player option for the 2019-20 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While Noel averaged only 13.7 minutes off the bench for the Thunder last season, he once again ranked among the top big men in the league in per-minute blocks and steals. There's a chance he could return to the Thunder on a new contract, but Noel is expected to have a number of suitors in free agency, so he'll likely be able to do better than the $1.9 million his option would have paid him.