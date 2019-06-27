Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Set to hit free agency
Noel declined his $1.9 million player option for the 2019-20 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
While Noel averaged only 13.7 minutes off the bench for the Thunder last season, he once again ranked among the top big men in the league in per-minute blocks and steals. There's a chance he could return to the Thunder on a new contract, but Noel is expected to have a number of suitors in free agency, so he'll likely be able to do better than the $1.9 million his option would have paid him.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Logs four steals, two blocks in win•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Plays just 11 minutes in return•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Available Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Questionable vs. Toronto•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Late scratch Monday•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...