Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Should play vs. Orlando
Noel (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Noel was held out of Monday's practice due to an ankle injury, but it doesn't appear as though the issue will force him to miss any time. The Thunder likely won't officially clear him until closer to tipoff, however.
