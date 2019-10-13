Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Sits out practice
Noel did not practice Sunday due to a shoulder injury, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel is nursing what appears to be a minor shoulder issue, but coach Billy Donovan indicated that he expects the big man to be available for Monday's game against Dallas. With Steven Adams resting, Noel could be set for extended minutes.
