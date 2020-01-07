Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Sitting Tuesday
Noel (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Nets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel missed Monday's game as well, so it's not much of a surprise that he'll sit the second game of a back-to-back.
