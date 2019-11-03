Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Six swats in Saturday's win
Noel finished with eight points (4-8 FG), six blocks, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.
Noel (foot) was cleared to give it a go and drew his second straight start in place of Steven Adams (foot). While Noel wasn't able to put together another impressive double-double like he did in Wednesday's bout versus the Trail Blazers, he did manage to log more blocks in this one than in the first five games combined. He has his limitations on both ends of the court but as long as Adams remains sidelined, Noel is a decent option for most formats.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.