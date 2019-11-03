Noel finished with eight points (4-8 FG), six blocks, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.

Noel (foot) was cleared to give it a go and drew his second straight start in place of Steven Adams (foot). While Noel wasn't able to put together another impressive double-double like he did in Wednesday's bout versus the Trail Blazers, he did manage to log more blocks in this one than in the first five games combined. He has his limitations on both ends of the court but as long as Adams remains sidelined, Noel is a decent option for most formats.