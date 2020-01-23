Play

Noel started Wednesday's game against the Magic and finished with 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3PT) and seven rebounds in 30 minutes.

With Steven Adams (ankle) out, Noel moved into the lineup at center and had one of his more productive games of the season. He matched his season high of 30 minutes and added two blocks to his final line.

More News
Our Latest Stories