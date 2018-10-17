Noel managed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 12 minutes in the Thunder's 108-100 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Noel would have been slated to slide into the starting five had Steven Adams succumbed to his back stiffness, but the big man ultimately gave it a go and played 36 minutes. That left Noel in what will be his customary second-unit role, one that he performed reasonably well in Tuesday. Noel should be a solid source of rebounds despite playing time fluctuations this season, while his scoring will likely be much more of a hit-or-miss proposition.