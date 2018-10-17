Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Solid production off bench in opener
Noel managed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 12 minutes in the Thunder's 108-100 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Noel would have been slated to slide into the starting five had Steven Adams succumbed to his back stiffness, but the big man ultimately gave it a go and played 36 minutes. That left Noel in what will be his customary second-unit role, one that he performed reasonably well in Tuesday. Noel should be a solid source of rebounds despite playing time fluctuations this season, while his scoring will likely be much more of a hit-or-miss proposition.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Fills it up Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Nearly Double-Doubles Against Minnesota•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Brings the defense in limited playing time•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Returns to practice•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Has sprained foot•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Agrees to two-year contract with Thunder•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...