Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Starting Tuesday
Noel will start Tuesday's game against the Magic, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Steven Adams is out with a sprained ankle, so coach Billy Donovan is giving Noel the nod at center. In one previous start this season, Noel recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block.
