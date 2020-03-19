Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Steady off bench
Noel averaged 17.3 minutes per game after the All-Star break as the primary backup to Steven Adams.
While the former lottery pick has been stuck behind Adams for much of the year, he carved out a consistent role, and that continued after the break. In nine games between Feb. 21 and Mar. 8, Noel averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals. In his final game before the NBA suspended play, Noel went for five points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes in a win over Boston.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.