Noel averaged 17.3 minutes per game after the All-Star break as the primary backup to Steven Adams.

While the former lottery pick has been stuck behind Adams for much of the year, he carved out a consistent role, and that continued after the break. In nine games between Feb. 21 and Mar. 8, Noel averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals. In his final game before the NBA suspended play, Noel went for five points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes in a win over Boston.