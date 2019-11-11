Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Strong performance in start
Noel posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Bucks.
Noel got his third start of the season as a result of Steven Adams (knee) missing the game. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start, converting on a career-high 68.2 percent off his field goals and 82.4 percent of his free-throw attempts. Though Noel is playing well, it is unlikely he sees a larger role due to Adams spot as the team's starter.
