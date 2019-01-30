Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Swats five shots in win
Noel racked up 12 points (6-10 FG), seven rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Noel got the nod at center tonight, replacing an injured Steven Adams (ankle). He flirted with a double-double, and his five blocked shots were a season-high. Noel has two starts to his name this season and he's been productive, averaging 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists. Those numbers make him a great value play in daily formats when he starts, but he carries little value in most other formats barring an Adams injury.
