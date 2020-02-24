Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Swats five shots
Noel finished with 10 points (5-5 FG), five blocks, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 131-103 win over the Spurs.
Noel's production had been trending down in recent games, but he was able to reward fantasy managers that stuck with him during his relative lull with a big outing on the defensive end. Despite coming off the bench in all but six of his 48 appearances this season as Steven Adams' top backup, Noel is averaging both a block (1.5) and steal (1.1) per game.
