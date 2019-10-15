Noel notched eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four blocks, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 107-70 loss to the Mavericks.

Noel drew the start in place of Steven Adams (rest) and was extremely active defensively, as per usual. If Adams ends up being traded at some point in the season, Noel would be worth a look across most fantasy formats. However, there's probably only so much he'll be able to accomplish if Adams remains healthy and on the roster throughout the 2019-20 campaign.