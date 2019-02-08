Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Swipes three steals in win
Noel recorded four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 20 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Noel earned one more minute than starting center Steven Adams, who got into foul trouble early and wasn't needed down the stretch given the blowout nature of the contest. This is the fifth time this season that Noel has snagged at least three steals, and he also handed out a season high assist total in this one. Nevertheless, Noel isn't earning enough minutes to warrant ownership outside of deep leagues.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Swats five shots in win•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Starting Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Plays 12 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Cleared for return Thursday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...