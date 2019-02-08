Noel recorded four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 20 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Noel earned one more minute than starting center Steven Adams, who got into foul trouble early and wasn't needed down the stretch given the blowout nature of the contest. This is the fifth time this season that Noel has snagged at least three steals, and he also handed out a season high assist total in this one. Nevertheless, Noel isn't earning enough minutes to warrant ownership outside of deep leagues.