Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Three rejections in Indiana
Noel scored two points (1-4 FG) while adding three blocks, two assists, two steals and a rebound in 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-85 loss to the Pacers.
It was a typically toothless offensive performance for the 25-year-old, who's scored in double digits in only three of 11 games so far, but Noel did record multiple blocks for the third straight game and fifth time this season. If Steven Adams gets dealt at some point, Noel could find some deep-league fantasy value in the starting lineup due to his defensive contributions, but until then he's far off the radar.
