Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Three rejections versus Grizzlies
Noel collected two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Grizzlies.
Noel put forth a quality line with particularly impressive contributions in the steal and block departments. His value is capped to a certain extent as long as Steven Adams remains healthy and on the roster, so barring a trade or an injury to Adams Noel will have to continue making the most of his reserve role.
