Head coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Noel tweaked his ankle, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With just under two weeks remaining until play resumes, the Thunder are being cautious with Noel in practice as he recovers from his injury. However, Donovan said that he expects Noel to return soon. Before play was suspended this season, the 26-year-old was averaging 18.4 minutes per game with 7.7 PPG and 4.9 RPG.