Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Two swipes and two swats
Noel collected four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Clippers.
Noel amassed at least two steals and two blocks in the same game for the seventh time through 52 appearances this season. Moreover, he's maintaining career-best percentages from the field and the charity stripe, and Noel continues to provide decent production considering his modest minute totals.
