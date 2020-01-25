Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Undergoes surgery on cheek
Noel underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his left cheek and will miss Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Noel sustained the injury in Friday's game against the Hawks. He has only officially been ruled out one game, but he is expected to be re-evaluated next week, which indicates will miss a few contests. If Steven Adams (ankle) is unable to return look for Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley to see much heavier minutes than usual.
