Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Will play vs. Miami
Noel (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Heat, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel was initially deemed questionable with a left ankle sprain, but he evidently fared well in morning shootaround and will be good to go. He's a candidate to start with Steven Adams (knee) ruled out for Friday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...