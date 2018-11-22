Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Will play Wednesday
Noel (illness) will play Wednesday against the Thunder, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Noel missed the previous game as he dealt with an illness. He's averaged 13.9 minutes this season, and will likely play a similar role Wednesday.
