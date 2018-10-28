Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Will start vs. Suns
Noel is slated to enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel will get the call at center in place of Steven Adams, who's dealing with an undisclosed issue. Noel is starting alongside Russell Westbrook, Terrance Ferguson, Paul George and Jerami Grant.
More News
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Solid production off bench in opener•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Fills it up Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Nearly Double-Doubles Against Minnesota•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Brings the defense in limited playing time•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Returns to practice•
-
Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Has sprained foot•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...