Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Won't play Monday
Noel (ankle) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Noel is set to miss his fifth consecutive game while nursing a left ankle sprain. In his stead, Steven Adams once again stands to handle increased minutes at center. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Toronto.
