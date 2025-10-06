Topic logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason win over the Hornets.

With the Thunder resting their starters to open the preseason, Topic started at point guard and fared really well. Topic missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn ACL, so the fact that he was able to log 31 minutes Sunday suggests that the Thunder feel confident in his recovery. Topic is the favorite to back up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season.