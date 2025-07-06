Topic recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) with four assists, one rebound, two steals and seven turnovers across 26 minutes of Saturday's 92-80 Summer League loss to the Grizzlies.

Topic, who missed the entire 2024-25 season recovering from a partially torn ACL, started this contest for his first live action in a Thunder uniform. Selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Topic slid on draft night because of his health, and now he's looking to reward the Thunder for their patience. The 6-foot-6 guard has intriguing playmaking skills, but the Thunder will bring him along slowly. When you factor in Oklahoma's deep rotation as well, it's wise to temper expectations in his true rookie season.