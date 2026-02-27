Thunder's Nikola Topic: Returns from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Topic presumably took part in practice with the Blue earlier in the day before rejoining the parent club. The 2024 first-round pick will provide depth out of the backcourt for Friday's game against the Nuggets but may find himself outside of the rotation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) set to return to action.
More News
-
Thunder's Nikola Topic: Assigned to G League•
-
Thunder's Nikola Topic: Scores two points in NBA debut•
-
Thunder's Nikola Topic: Available to debut Thursday•
-
Thunder's Nikola Topic: Plays in G League game•
-
Thunder's Nikola Topic: Ramping up in G League•
-
Thunder's Nikola Topic: Diagnosed with cancer•