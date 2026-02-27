The Thunder recalled Topic from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Topic presumably took part in practice with the Blue earlier in the day before rejoining the parent club. The 2024 first-round pick will provide depth out of the backcourt for Friday's game against the Nuggets but may find himself outside of the rotation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) set to return to action.