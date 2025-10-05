Thunder's Nikola Topic: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Topic will start in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.
With the team resting its usual starters, Topic will get the starting nod in Oklahoma City's preseason opener. The 20-year-old missed the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a torn ACL, but he has a chance to carve out a meaningful role off the bench this season.
