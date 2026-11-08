Oklahoma City acquired Clifford from Sacramento on Sunday in exchange for two second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Thunder have dealt with injuries to several prominent players this season. While Clifford won't fill the void left by Jalen Williams (leg), Chet Holmgren (knee) and Cason Wallace (shoulder), his presence will help bolster a depleted roster. The 2025 No. 24 overall pick has appeared in 83 regular-season games for Sacramento, including 28 starts, averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 23.3 minutes per contest. Clifford isn't the most consistent scorer in the NBA, but his abilities on defense should prove useful.