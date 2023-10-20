Sarr recorded 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 25 minutes in Thursday's 118-116 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Sarr was a surprising addition to the starting lineup in the preseason finale, but he delivered a solid outing on both ends of the court. Based on this performance and the fact that Jaylin Williams (hamstring) will open the season on the injured list, Sarr might be part of the Thunder roster on Opening Night, though he's not expected to play a prominent role off the bench if that's the case, ultimately limiting his fantasy upside.