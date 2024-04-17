The Thunder announced Wednesday that Sarr sustained a left Achilles tendon rupture during Game 3 of the G League Finals on Monday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

While the Thunder are expected to release a return timetable in the coming months, Sarr's injury could continue to affect him during the 2024-25 campaign. Sarr split time between the NBA and G League this season as a two-way player and is ineligible for the Thunder's postseason run.