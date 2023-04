Sarr racked up 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 42 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 115-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Sarr had the second-best game of his two-year career, and looked far more proficient than J. Robinson-Earl in the interior. The Kentucky product only played in nine games with the parent club and has no fantasy value currently.