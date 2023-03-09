Sarr played 11 minutes in Wednesday's 132-101 loss to the Suns, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block.

Since Oklahoma City was without five players due to injury or rest and the game turned into a blowout by the end of the third quarter, head coach Mark Daigneault was able to empty the bench and get a look at Sarr, who played all but one minute and 11 seconds of the final period. Jaylin Williams and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl both played ahead of Sarr and appear to be the Thunder's preferred options at center, so the second-year big man out of Kentucky looks as though he'll find himself out of the rotation more often than not.