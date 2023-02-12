Sarr agreed Saturday with the Thunder on a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Sarr will begin his second stint with the Thunder, as he previously appeared in 22 games with the NBA squad as a rookie in 2021-22 over the course of a pair of 10-day deals before landing a two-way contract. Oklahoma City released Sarr in February, with the 6-foot-11 center ultimately earning a two-way contract with Portland in October before being waived in November after suffering a significant ligament tear in his right wrist. He eventually caught on with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, with whom he made his season debut Jan. 11. He then proceeded to miss three and a half weeks with an unspecified injury, but he appeared in three games for the Blue over the past week and looks to be back to full strength. Expect Sarr to see most of his action with the Blue moving forward, especially with the Thunder frontcourt drawing closer to full strength with the impending return of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) from an extended absence. Sarr has averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 assists in 20.9 minutes through his first four G League outings this season.