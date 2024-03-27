Sarr logged 30 points (12-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Oklahoma City Blue's 126-116 win over the Memphis Hustle on Sunday, Mar. 17.

Sarr had his best offensive perfomance of the season, leading the team with 30 points. He was efficient with his field goal attempts, making 10 out of 11 two-point shots. Aside from his scoring, he led the team with 13 rebounds and four blocks.