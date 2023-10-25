Sarr isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Sarr will move back to the bench with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returning to the starting lineup. Sarr made just nine appearances for the Thunder last year but will likely compete with Aleksej Pokusevski for backup center minutes with Jaylin Williams (hamstring) out.
More News
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Decent in spot start•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Will start against Detroit•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Returns to Oklahoma City•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Back to bench for Play-In•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Dominant performance in paint•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Starting Sunday•