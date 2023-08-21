Sarr signed a two-way contract with Oklahoma City on Monday.
Sarr moved between Oklahoma City's parent club and G League affiliate for most of last season, and he'll rejoin the organization on a deal that will allow him to play a similar role this year. Over nine appearances with the Thunder last year, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game.
