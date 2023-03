Sarr finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Stars.

After a brief stint with the Thunder, Sarr made his return to the G League where he dominated by finishing with a double-double on an efficient clip. While with the Blue, expect him to continue to play at a high level as the primary big man.