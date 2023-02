Sarr finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes Wednesday during the G League's Oklahoma City Blue's 106-98 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Even though the Blue didn't come home with the win, Sarr looked dominant, finishing with a double-double on a very efficient clip. When healthy, expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main big men for Oklahoma City.