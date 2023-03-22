Sarr finished Tuesday's 101-100 win over the Clippers with four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 19 minutes.

After being excluded from the rotation in the Thunder's previous game Sunday against the Suns, Sarr not only drew back into the mix Tuesday, but he actually started the second half over Jaylin Williams, who was dealing with foul trouble. The Thunder's center rotation has been volatile for most of the season, so despite his solid showing Tuesday, Sarr can't be relied upon to take the court in Thursday's rematch with the Clippers. Dario Saric (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Tuesday, but he had played double-digit minutes each of the past five games and may still be ahead of Sarr in the pecking order.