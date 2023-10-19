Sarr will start Thursday's game against the Pistons, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed the starters well before the 8 p.m. tip-off, and Sarr will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), though Sarr will play in the frontcourt next to Chet Holmgren. Expect Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey to handle most of the playmaking duties within the first unit.