Sarr will start Thursday's game against the Pistons, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed the starters well before the 8 p.m. tip-off, and Sarr will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), though Sarr will play in the frontcourt next to Chet Holmgren. Expect Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey to handle most of the playmaking duties within the first unit.

