Yurtseven agreed Thursday with the Thunder on an Exhibit 10 contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The seven-foot center from Georgetown went unselected in Wednesday's draft, but he'll at least get the opportunity to compete for a back-end roster spot with the Thunder during training camp as he begins his professional career. If Yurtseven can't crack the Thunder's opening-night roster, he'll likely head to the organization's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.