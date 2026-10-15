Oweh (Achilles) underwent surgery Wednesday and will miss the entirety of the 2026-27 season, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Oweh exited Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers with a non-contact injury that was later diagnosed as a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft already faced an uphill battle for playing time on a loaded Thunder roster and will now miss his entire rookie campaign. Depending on his recovery progress, Oweh could be a candidate to participate in the 2027 Summer League.