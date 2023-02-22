The Thunder assigned Dieng to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Dieng has occasionally had a role with the NBA squad this year, but he'll open the second-half schedule in the G League. Across 17 appearances with the Blue, the 19-year-old is averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 34.5 minutes per game.