Dieng has been assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League according to Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic.
He's coming off a solid showing for the Thunder, scoring nine points in 22 minutes with four rebounds, three assists and two three-pointers Saturday. He's likely to get more opportunities down the stretch for the Thunder.
